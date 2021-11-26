Credit Suisse AG Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NVE were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVE by 56.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NVE by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NVE by 35.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NVEC opened at $72.16 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%. The company had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.59%.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

