Credit Suisse AG Sells 58,156 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,156 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Kelly Services worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kelly Services by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Kelly Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

