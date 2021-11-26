Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 387.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 398,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIL. Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lowered Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

