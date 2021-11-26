Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Paul Forster Sells 15,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Paul Forster sold 15,000 shares of Creightons stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £15,300 ($19,989.55).

Paul Forster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Creightons alerts:

On Thursday, October 28th, Paul Forster sold 20,000 shares of Creightons stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £20,200 ($26,391.43).

On Monday, October 4th, Paul Forster sold 30,000 shares of Creightons stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Shares of LON CRL opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. Creightons Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 136 ($1.78).

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.