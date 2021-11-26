CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 451,945 shares.The stock last traded at $51.05 and had previously closed at $50.69.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 148.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 257,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CRH by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 236,856 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CRH by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

