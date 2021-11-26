Critical Analysis: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.30 billion 14.54 $827.63 million $7.23 33.11 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 44.91% 9.37% 5.24% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AvalonBay Communities and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 8 8 0 2.41 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus price target of $237.07, suggesting a potential downside of 0.97%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 36.03%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities. The Established Communities segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized Communities segment includes all other completed communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment Communities segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

