Critical Analysis: Micron Solutions (MICR) versus Its Competitors

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS: MICR) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Micron Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Micron Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions Competitors 235 946 1774 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 28.04%. Given Micron Solutions’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 18.82, indicating that their average share price is 1,782% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micron Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million $1.15 million 3.04 Micron Solutions Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 15.12

Micron Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 12.63% N/A N/A Micron Solutions Competitors -280.69% -20.19% -14.20%

Summary

Micron Solutions competitors beat Micron Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

