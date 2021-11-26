Critical Survey: Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) versus Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) and Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cboe Global Markets and Motive Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 2 1 6 0 2.44 Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus price target of $120.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.80%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Motive Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 5.60 $374.40 million $4.73 27.69 Motive Capital N/A N/A -$11.80 million N/A N/A

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Motive Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 14.65% 17.48% 10.66% Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Motive Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Motive Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options. The North American Equities segment covers listed cash equities and ETP transaction services that occur on BZX, BYX, EDGX, and EDGA. The Futures segment comprises the business of futures exchange, CFE, which includes offering for trading futures on the VIX Index and bitcoin and other futures products. The European Equities segment relates to the pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the RIE, operated by Cboe Europe Equities. The Global FX segment represents the institutional FX trading services that occur on the Cboe FX platform. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Motive Capital

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

