Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

