Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 109,162 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,162 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

