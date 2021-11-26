Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,670 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

