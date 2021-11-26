Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 1.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.83. 2,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

