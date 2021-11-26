Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Cryoport stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.91. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $86.30.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,959 shares of company stock worth $49,739,043. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Cryoport by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 327,595 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

