Crypton Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,501.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001905 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $3,501.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064501 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,200,494 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.