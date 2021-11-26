CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

