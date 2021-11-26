CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $34.96. 216,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,033,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

