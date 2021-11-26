Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $309.00

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $87,278.48 and $309.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.84 or 0.07478642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,489.10 or 1.00177181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex Power

