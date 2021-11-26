Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,148 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after buying an additional 461,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

TBBK opened at $30.98 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

