Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,629 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in GoHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

