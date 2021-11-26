Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.88 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $527.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

