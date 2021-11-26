Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Vice Chairman Sells $2,083,556.80 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CMI opened at $225.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
