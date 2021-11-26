Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Vice Chairman Sells $2,083,556.80 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMI opened at $225.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

