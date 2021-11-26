CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $38.92

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.92, but opened at $39.99. CureVac shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 9,376 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

