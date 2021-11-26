CVCoin Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $463,153.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.70 or 0.07424513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.91 or 0.99817568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

