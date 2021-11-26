CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0083

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $898,561.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.00358526 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,293.22 or 0.98567719 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00035270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00047711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001659 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

