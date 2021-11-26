Dai (DAI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Dai has a market cap of $6.48 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00234286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

