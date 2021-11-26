DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 266.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 27.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Pool by 11.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pool by 6.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

POOL opened at $568.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

