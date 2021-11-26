DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 3,511 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,272 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of Illumina worth $46,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Illumina stock opened at $366.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $301.73 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,240. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.