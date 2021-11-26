DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 99,780 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,984,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,780 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $110,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 42.6% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

