DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 575 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $243.47 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.24 and a 200-day moving average of $266.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

