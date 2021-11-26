David A. B. Brown Acquires 55,778 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director David A. B. Brown purchased 55,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WLMS opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.