Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. 637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $52,655,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 891,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,095,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

