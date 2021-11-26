Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. 637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $52,655,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 891,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,095,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
