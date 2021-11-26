DCC (LON:DCC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,153 ($93.45).

Get DCC alerts:

LON DCC opened at GBX 5,626 ($73.50) on Wednesday. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,178 ($67.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,093.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The stock has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02.

In related news, insider Alan Ralph purchased 1,500 shares of DCC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($80.32) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($120,486.02).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.