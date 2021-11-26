Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TACO. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 964,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 64,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

