Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.