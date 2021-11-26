Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €151.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($169.66) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €158.39 ($179.99).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €113.70 ($129.20) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.55. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €94.50 ($107.39) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

