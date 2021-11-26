Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Gap Down to $83.17

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.17, but opened at $75.86. Denbury shares last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 1,966 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Get Denbury alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 206.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 244.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denbury by 178.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,362 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.