Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report issued on Sunday, November 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBNH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

