Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $38.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 299.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.