dHedge DAO (DHT) Achieves Market Cap of $19.05 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and $1.17 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00043910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00234528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,352 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

