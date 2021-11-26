Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

