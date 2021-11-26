Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $168.43

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $168.43 and last traded at $166.18, with a volume of 38715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average is $155.35.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

