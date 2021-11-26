DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0008

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $23,832.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00416835 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,067,192,832 coins and its circulating supply is 7,926,920,593 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

