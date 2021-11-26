Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Boosted by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,720 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 82,144 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.81. 295,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

