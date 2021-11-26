Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Diodes comprises about 1.3% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Diodes worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $108.63 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $2,735,384.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,697 shares of company stock worth $14,635,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

