Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) dropped 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 9,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 14.29% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

