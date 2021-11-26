Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,635 call options on the company. This is an increase of 269% compared to the typical volume of 715 call options.

NYSEARCA DRIP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.59. 371,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,825. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 48.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $573,000.

