Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is Community Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Community Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises 2.6% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after buying an additional 58,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. 29,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

