Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diversey has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $4,266,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $39,550,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

