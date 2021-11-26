Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.02 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

DLTR stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.11. 214,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.89.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

