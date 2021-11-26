Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE D traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. 2,021,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

